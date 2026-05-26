ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Turns To Drones To Shield Pilgrims From Extreme Heat

Muslim worshippers walk along the Grand Mosque complex under the water-mist fans installed in the holy city of Mecca on May 22, 2026 ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage ( AFP )

Mount Arafat: With temperatures hitting 45C in Mecca this week, Saudi health workers have increasingly relied on drones to supply a vast array of medical clinics treating heat-stressed pilgrims during the hajj. The rituals at the hajj have been a constant for centuries.

But technology is rapidly changing the experience for pilgrims and officials alike -- with AI, UAVs and mobile apps providing crucial services, logistical support and helping manage the mammoth crowds. Rather than relying on congested roads filled with over 1.5 million pilgrims, drones in particular have proven to be a technological remedy for helping keep the 127 clinics spread across Mecca, Mina and Arafat adequately provisioned.

"The main goal is to provide fast service to the guests of God during the season," Fahd Al-Bathi, the chief operating officer at the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO), told AFP. Preparations for the medical needs of the hajj season began nine months ago.

Standing before a colour-coded map of medical centres dotting the area, the NUPCO operations officer Turki Al-Obaidi said his teams work around the clock during the hajj. "Our teams must ensure we reach patients as quickly as possible. This is a crucial factor with these extremely large crowds," he added.

Before the adoption of drones, drivers could spend over an hour en route to clinics running low on supplies. Now, authorities have centralised operations around a sprawling centre that supplies drones with medications and other necessities.