ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Says Drone Intercepted Near Islam's Holiest City

This is a locator map for Saudi Arabia with its capital, Riyadh ( AP )

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels near Islam's holiest city, a claim the Houthis denied. Meanwhile, a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Saudi-led coalition said Friday it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A coalition spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said the drone was intercepted in the region surrounding Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a destination for millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied carrying out any operations targeting Mecca, saying in a statement that the group’s military operations are aimed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases. Saudi Arabia has previously reported intercepting missiles and drones headed toward Mecca and Medina. The Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting either city.

A tanker catches fire in the Strait of Hormuz

A tanker caught fire after a small boat attached two explosives to its hull while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily disabling the vessel, the British military said Friday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the explosives were attached above the waterline, triggering the blasts on Thursday that caused a fire in the engine room.

The UKMTO did not identify the tanker, which was sailing about 46 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Khasab, Oman, or say who was responsible for the attack. It said the crew was safe and there was no environmental impact.