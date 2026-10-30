Saudi Arabia Says Drone Intercepted Near Islam's Holiest City
A Saudi-led coalition spokesperson said the drone was intercepted in the region surrounding Mecca, a destination for millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels near Islam's holiest city, a claim the Houthis denied. Meanwhile, a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia says drone launched by Houthis intercepted near Mecca
The Saudi-led coalition said Friday it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels. A coalition spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said the drone was intercepted in the region surrounding Mecca, Islam’s holiest city and a destination for millions of Muslim pilgrims each year.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied carrying out any operations targeting Mecca, saying in a statement that the group’s military operations are aimed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases. Saudi Arabia has previously reported intercepting missiles and drones headed toward Mecca and Medina. The Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting either city.
A tanker catches fire in the Strait of Hormuz
A tanker caught fire after a small boat attached two explosives to its hull while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, temporarily disabling the vessel, the British military said Friday. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the explosives were attached above the waterline, triggering the blasts on Thursday that caused a fire in the engine room.
The UKMTO did not identify the tanker, which was sailing about 46 kilometers (29 miles) northeast of Khasab, Oman, or say who was responsible for the attack. It said the crew was safe and there was no environmental impact.
The explosion comes as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Thursday that three oil tankers had struck mines while attempting to leave the strait through an unauthorized route. Earlier this month, UKMTO said in a report that October is already the busiest month for reported attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz since March, in the opening months of the Iran war.
Rescue teams search for missing after Syria flash floods
Civil defense teams were searching for missing people in eastern Syria on Friday after deadly flash floods swept through several areas. At least five people, including four children, were killed by the floods in rural areas of Raqqa and Deir el-Zour provinces, the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management reported Thursday.
Civil defense teams have rescued dozens of people who were trapped by rising waters or stranded in their vehicles, state-run SANA news agency reported, while hundreds of families were evacuated from camps for internally displaced in northern Syria.
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