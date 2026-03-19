ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Says A Drone Hits SAMREF Refinery In Port City Of Yanbu On Red Sea

Israeli authorities hang Israeli and U.S. flags at the site struck by an Iranian missile that killed two people, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 18, 2026 ( AP )

Dubai: Saudi Arabia said a drone hit the country’s SAMREF refinery in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea on Thursday.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said damage assessment was underway, without elaborating.