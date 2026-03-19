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Saudi Arabia Says A Drone Hits SAMREF Refinery In Port City Of Yanbu On Red Sea

The strike comes after drones hit two oil refineries in Kuwait. The Saudi Defence Ministry said damage assessment was underway

Saudi Arabia Says A Drone Hits SAMREF Refinery
Israeli authorities hang Israeli and U.S. flags at the site struck by an Iranian missile that killed two people, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Wednesday, March 18, 2026 (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 19, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia said a drone hit the country’s SAMREF refinery in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea on Thursday.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said damage assessment was underway, without elaborating.

The strike comes after drones hit two oil refineries in Kuwait. Overnight, Iranian attacks also hit natural gas sites in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spiking global prices.

Iran is retaliating over an Israeli strike Wednesday on its South Pars natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Qatar.

TAGGED:

SAMREF REFINERY
PORT CITY YABU
DRONE HITS SAMREF REFINERY
SAUDI ARABIA

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