ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Reopens Airport As Attacks By Houthi Rebels Persist

Saudi Arabia reopened its main airport for international flights, more than two weeks after deadly strikes by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels knocked the facility out of service. Earlier Sunday, the kingdom said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthis.

Meanwhile, Israel pressed ahead with a broad military operation in the occupied West Bank in response to an attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three in the city of Hebron on Friday. It comes just days ahead of Israel’s tense election on Tuesday.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and security policies during the past three years of war.

Riyadh reopens its international airport as Houthi attacks persist

The King Khalid International Airport said it has opened terminals 1 and 2 for domestic and international flights, starting Sunday. The announcement came as the Houthis in Yemen kept firing drones and missiles toward the Saudi capital. Saudi military spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki said air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh early Sunday, as well as 10 ballistic missiles toward the southern region.

In early October, Houthi strikes hit a complex housing two other terminals, killing 17 people and wounding over 330. Last week, the Riyadh airport opened to limited domestic flights.

Israel's military pushes ahead with West Bank operations

The Israeli military on Sunday announced new restrictions in the occupied West Bank, barring Palestinian laborers from jobs in Israeli settlements, as it pressed ahead with a crackdown following a deadly attack that killed two Israeli soldiers. Israel launched the crackdown following Friday’s attack, carrying out arrests and building demolitions in Hebron, the site of the attack. The municipality says some 2,200 people have been displaced.

The operation comes as Israel enters the final days before a tense election, the first since the 2023 Hamas-led attacks and ensuing wars in the region. Israel also closed several crossings in the territory.

Palestinian officials say Israeli strikes killed 7 in Gaza

Israeli strikes in Gaza killed seven people and wounded eight on Sunday, according to Palestinian hospital officials. A pair of strikes in Gaza City killed four people, while two brothers were killed in the southern city of Khan Younis. Another person was killed in the central town of Deir al-Balah. The deaths were confirmed by officials from Shifa, Hamad, Nasser and Al-Aqsa hospitals, as well as an American field hospital.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes. A year since a ceasefire deal began in October 2025, Israel continues to bombard Gaza in what it says are strikes against militant targets. More than 1,500 Palestinians there have been killed by Israel, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, does not distinguish between civilians and militants but says women and children make up nearly half of those killed.

Tens of thousands of Israelis living abroad are to fly home for a pivotal election