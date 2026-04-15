ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Pledges Additional USD 3 Billion Support To Pakistan

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional financial support of USD 3 billion to Pakistan and also extended an existing USD 5 billion facility for three years, local media reported. The support comes at a crucial juncture as Islamabad prepares to repay USD 3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month and faces pressure on its foreign exchange reserves.

“Saudi Arabia has pledged an additional USD 3 billion in deposits for Pakistan and has extended its existing USD 5 billion facility for a further three years,” Dawn quoted Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb as saying in Washington.

“The existing USD 5 billion Saudi deposit would no longer be subject to the previous annual rollover arrangement and would instead be extended for a longer term," he added. The announcement came as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to undertake official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye from April 15–18.