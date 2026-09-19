ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Issues Air Raid Alert In Riyadh, Explosions Heard

This photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency shows firefighters inspecting damage to a building caused by falling debris from a drone that Saudi authorities said was launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels and intercepted over Taif province, western Saudi Arabia, Thursday, ( AP )

Riyadh: Explosions were heard in Riyadh on Saturday, an AFP journalists reported, after an air raid alert was issued by Saudi Arabian authorities, regularly targeted in recent days by pro-Iranian Houthis in Yemen.

This is the first time the capital has been directly affected since a conflict in neighboring Yemen intensified in July.

"The area is under a hostile aerial threat," a message received shortly before 3:00 am (0000 GMT) by residents of the Saudi capital warned, urging them to stay indoors.

AFP journalists then heard two explosions, and the alert was lifted about half an hour later by Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency.

The Houthis, who already held most of Yemen's populated areas, launched a lightning offensive this month to take over the country's entire Red Sea coast, giving them control over the vital Bab al-Mandab strait.