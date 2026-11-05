ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia Extends USD 3 Billion Financing Facility For Pakistan

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has extended the USD 3 billion financing facility for Pakistan, provided in April this year, for a "reasonable period", Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House on Wednesday, Aurangzeb said: “It has been extended, and for a reasonable period."

"You don’t need to worry as to for how long, given the kind of strategic relationship we have,” Dawn quoted him as saying in response to a query that the financing facility had already matured on October 31.

The kingdom provided the USD 3 billion financing in April this year after Pakistan paid back USD 3.5 billion to the United Arab Emirates. Initially, it was provided for three months.

Saudi Arabia had also provided another USD 5 billion to bridge the financing gap, and it had already been extended until 2028, Aurangzeb said.

When asked if Pakistan had also sought additional support, the minister denied it, saying this was not needed as foreign exchange reserves covered more than three months of imports and would be strengthened to provide a four-month import cover by the end of the year through capital markets, according to Dawn.

Responding to another question about the prospects of the USD 10 billion Exchange Stabilisation Support Facility (ESSF) requested from the US in July this year, he sought to lower expectations that he himself had raised over the past several months.

“What we asked for back in July and were looking at was the market access. We have got the market access,” he said, referring to the USD 3 billion bond Pakistan issued in September against orders worth USD 6 billion.