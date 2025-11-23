ETV Bharat / international

Indians Killed In Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Buried At Jannat-Ul-Baqi In Medina

Hyderabad: The funeral prayers for the 46 residents from Hyderabad, who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, were held at the revered Masjid-e-Nabawi (the Prophet's Mosque) in Medina on Saturday.

The victims were laid to rest at the revered Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery in Medina, where companions and members of Prophet Muhammad's family are buried. Muslims consider the site to be very sacred, and the Saudi government allowed the burial there at the request of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin announced late Saturday.

Taking to his X handle, Azharuddin said, "On our special request, Janaza prayers were held at Masjid-e-Nabawi after Namaz-e-Zuhr, followed by burial at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madina Shareef. May Allah grant the departed maghfirat and the highest ranks in Jannat, and give strength and patience to their families."

A total of 46 pilgrims from Hyderabad, including 18 from a family, who had gone for the Umrah pilgrimage, died in a road accident in the early hours of November 17.

There were 54 people in the group who had left for Jeddah on November 6 for the Umrah pilgrimage, which included visits to the holy sites in Mecca and Medina, from November 9 to 23.