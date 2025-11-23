Indians Killed In Saudi Arabia Bus Accident Buried At Jannat-Ul-Baqi In Medina
Saudi authorities allowed the burial of the Umrah bus accident victims at the revered Jannat-ul-Baqi in Medina at the request of the visiting Telangana delegation.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: The funeral prayers for the 46 residents from Hyderabad, who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, were held at the revered Masjid-e-Nabawi (the Prophet's Mosque) in Medina on Saturday.
The victims were laid to rest at the revered Jannat-ul-Baqi cemetery in Medina, where companions and members of Prophet Muhammad's family are buried. Muslims consider the site to be very sacred, and the Saudi government allowed the burial there at the request of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin announced late Saturday.
Taking to his X handle, Azharuddin said, "On our special request, Janaza prayers were held at Masjid-e-Nabawi after Namaz-e-Zuhr, followed by burial at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madina Shareef. May Allah grant the departed maghfirat and the highest ranks in Jannat, and give strength and patience to their families."
The last rites of the 46 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, who tragically lost their lives in the bus accident near Madina on November 16, were performed today in the holy city.— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) November 22, 2025
A total of 46 pilgrims from Hyderabad, including 18 from a family, who had gone for the Umrah pilgrimage, died in a road accident in the early hours of November 17.
There were 54 people in the group who had left for Jeddah on November 6 for the Umrah pilgrimage, which included visits to the holy sites in Mecca and Medina, from November 9 to 23.
सऊदी अरब मे शहीद 45 भारतीय उमराह जायरीनो को कल मदीना मुनववरा के जन्नतुल बकी कब्रिस्तान मे दफनाया गया , AIMIM विधायक की मौजूदगी मे सभी भारतीयों को सुपुर्द ख़ाक किया गया,— Shama Parveen (@ShamaParveen70) November 23, 2025
जन्नतुल बकी कब्रिस्तान मे बड़े बड़े साहबाओ की कब्र है , खुशनसीब है वो लोग जो यहां दफनाये जाते है , pic.twitter.com/xpR5sxuDQa
Four people were in a car, while the remaining 46 were on the bus. The bus was around 25 km from Medina when it collided with an oil tanker, triggering an explosion, and the vehicle was completely burnt down.
The deceased included 28 women and 10 children. Sixteen of the deceased are residents of Mallepalli, while others are from Toli Chowki, Tappachabutra, Asifnagar, and Goshamahal.
अल्लाह सभी मरहूमों की मग़फिरत करें!— Akhtarul Iman (@AkhtarulImanMLA) November 22, 2025
सऊदी अरब में मक्का-मदीना हाईवे पर 17 नवंबर को बस में लगी आग के बाद हुए हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले सभी 45 भारतीय उमराह यात्रियों के जनाज़े की आज तमाम प्रक्रियाओं को पूरा करने के बाद मदीना के कब्रिस्तान में तदफ़ीन की गई! pic.twitter.com/TpW9CMC19K
A government delegation comprising Azharuddin, an AIMIM MLA, Majid Hussin and an officer from the minority wing went to Saudi Arabia. They took two members of each family with them for DNA tests as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
After completing the DNA tests on Saturday and providing death certificates to the relatives of the deceased, the Saudi government handed over the bodies.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who was among the delegation sent by the Indian government for the funeral, offered prayers at the main mosque in Medina to pray for the souls of the deceased. Later, the bodies were laid to rest in Jannat-ul-Baqi. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that Indian Ambassador Dr Suhail Khan and Counsel General Fahat Suri participated in the ceremony.
The Telangana government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.
