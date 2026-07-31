ETV Bharat / international

Saudi Arabia, 13 Other Nations Forge Alliance To Secure Shipping Lanes In West Asia

Military representatives from participating countries pose for the group photograph during a high-level maritime defence meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( ANI )

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and 13 other nations have agreed to set up a defensive naval alliance to protect commercial vessels navigating critical chokepoints, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, the Saudi Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.

The development comes amid persistent maritime disruptions caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia carrying out a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. Combined with ongoing transit bottlenecks stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, these security threats have amplified global energy security fears, elevating crude oil prices towards USD 90 per barrel.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence listed the coalition's founding member states as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia. The pact was formalised at a military conference held in Riyadh, which brought together defence chiefs and delegates from 43 nations, alongside representatives from the European Union.