Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Amid US-Israel Strike Allegations

This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 2, 2026 shows an overview of the Natanz nuclear complex facility with damage observed on several buildings near Natanz, Isfahan province, Iran. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Amid Tehran’s accusations of the US and Israel striking its nuclear facilities, satellite images showed damage to the Natanz Nuclear Facility (Shahid Ahmadi Roshan) located in the Isfahan Province of central Iran.

The before and after photos published by AFP and taken by Vantor on March 1 and March 2, 2026, show how several buildings have been damaged at the site. The nuclear facility was one of the main targets of the previous conflict between the three countries last June.

Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Amid US-Israel Strike Allegations (AFP)

Reza Najafi, Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, had on Monday alleged that airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeted the Natanz enrichment facility in his country. On the other hand, contradicting Tehran’s claim, an assessment by the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, said that "up to now" the agency has "no indication" that nuclear facilities have been hit in Iran.

"Again, they attacked Iran's peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie," Associated Press quoted Reza Najafi as telling reporters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, where a special session of the Board of Governors is being held at the request of Russia. When asked by a reporter which nuclear facility he was referring to, Najafi replied, "Natanz."