Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Amid US-Israel Strike Allegations
The before and after photos taken on March 1 and March 2, 2026, show how several buildings were damaged at the site.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid Tehran’s accusations of the US and Israel striking its nuclear facilities, satellite images showed damage to the Natanz Nuclear Facility (Shahid Ahmadi Roshan) located in the Isfahan Province of central Iran.
The before and after photos published by AFP and taken by Vantor on March 1 and March 2, 2026, show how several buildings have been damaged at the site. The nuclear facility was one of the main targets of the previous conflict between the three countries last June.
Reza Najafi, Iran's Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, had on Monday alleged that airstrikes by the United States and Israel targeted the Natanz enrichment facility in his country. On the other hand, contradicting Tehran’s claim, an assessment by the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, said that "up to now" the agency has "no indication" that nuclear facilities have been hit in Iran.
"Again, they attacked Iran's peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday. Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie," Associated Press quoted Reza Najafi as telling reporters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, where a special session of the Board of Governors is being held at the request of Russia. When asked by a reporter which nuclear facility he was referring to, Najafi replied, "Natanz."
Addressing the special session, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said that "up to now" the International Atomic Energy Agency has "no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities" in Iran have been damaged or hit.
He added, AP reported, that the IAEA continues to try to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities via the IAEA's own Incident and Emergency Centre "with no response so far," given the limitations in communications caused by the conflict.
Grossi urged military restraint, warning that Iran and many other countries in the region that have been targeted militarily have "operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear safety."
He added that so far "no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran."
The Natanz site, some 220 kilometres (135 miles) south of the capital, is a mix of above- and below-ground laboratories that did the majority of Iran's uranium enrichment. Before the war, the IAEA said Iran used advanced centrifuges there to enrich uranium up to 60% — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Some of the material is presumed to have been onsite when the entire complex was attacked last June.
The main above-ground enrichment building at Natanz was known as the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant. Israel hit the building on June 13, leaving it "functionally destroyed," and seriously damaging underground halls holding cascades of centrifuges, the IAEA's director-general, Rafael Grossi, said at the time. A U.S. follow-up attack on June 22 hit Natanz's underground facilities with bunker-busting bombs, likely decimating what remained. (With inputs from agencies).
Also read: