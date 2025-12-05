Sanction-Hit Russia Needs To Shed Overdependence On China, Feel Experts
According to experts, Putin's visit to India shows the degree of his close intimacy with India, as both nations are expanding and diversifying their engagements.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Welcoming the bilateral agreements between India and Russia at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday, experts said for Russia, its necessary be close with India because they have become over dependent on China in last couple years due to the 'sanctions' imposed by Western nations, in the wake of Ukraine conflict.
According to them, Putin's visit to India shows the degree of his close intimacy with India, as both nations are expanding and diversifying their engagements. Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House here, reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries.
Notably, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, established during the first state visit of Putin to India in October 2000.
Both leaders emphasised the special nature of this long-standing and time-tested relationship, which is characterised by mutual trust, respect for each other’s core national interests and strategic convergence. They underscored that, as major powers with shared responsibilities, this important relationship continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability that should be ensured on the basis of equal and indivisible security.
'India and Russia all-weather allies'
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rashmini Koparkar, assistant professor (faculty) Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, School of International Studies of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said, “India and Russia have always been partners. Russia has been our 'all-weather ally' and they have stood by us in our hard times. They have helped us during 'Operation Sindoor'. It's almost like a 'hardrock' friendship."
She asserted now it's the time to take the friendship to the next level, adding this is the time for opening new areas, new vistas.
Referring to the joint statement issued by PM Modi and Russian President Putin, Koparkar said, "There is a lot of emphasis on 'economic cooperation and trade, which has been a very weak link in our relationship. Now, they have signed a 'Vision 2030 document' and pledged to increase trade by $100 billion. So, the focus is on diversifying the trade and also to make it sustainable. So, this is going to be key."
She continued, “There is an emphasis on connectivity between both nations. There is a push for pharmaceuticals within Russia. So, now there will be a joint production of pharmaceutical products in Russia. There is also focus on critical minerals and diversified supply chains, apart from oil and gas which is a very usual stuff.”
Koparkar said there is also an emphasis on people-to-people relations between both the two countries. "There is also a focus on strengthening cultural relations. We are now going to provide a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens. They are also going to increase the exchange of students, scholars and sportspersons. Vocational training and skilling is a thrust area. There is an emphasis on engaging the youth," she said.
Koparkar further said, "To take this relationship forward, you have to go out of your capitals so that other regions are also covered. Now, Indian engagements are already there in various Russian cities. We have opened two new consulates. There is a thrust to engage business people, youth and students because they are unofficial ambassadors of our culture."
On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said, "India has emerged as an important pole in the last few years. So, we are not going to be bullied or pressured any more. We want equidistant relations with all important players. We don't want to go away from the United States. We want a relationship with them, but we don't want to get pressured by them."
"Getting closer to the US doesn't mean going away from Russia. Our partnership with Russia is going to be the same. Secondly, for Russia as well, it is very important to be close with India, to counterbalance China, because Moscow has become overdependent on China in the last couple of years because of the 'sanctions'. Naturally, Russia also doesn't want that," Koparkar said.
According to her, it's kind of win win-win situation for both countries. “We want each other, and we are both with each other,” she added.
Modi-Putin chemistry
Koparkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been in talks with Putin. Both are in touch through regular calls, and they meet on the sidelines of various international forums and keep exchanging their views on Ukraine.
"We understand the Russian sensitivities. PM Modi is one of the national leaders who has travelled to both countries. He had also travelled to Ukraine and spoken to President Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Today, the Prime Minister said we are not neutral in this conflict, we are on the side of ‘peace '. He wants the conflict to be resolved through negotiations and peace to be established. The Prime Minister stands by his stand," she said.
She stated that the conflict has to be resolved by the two sides. "There is a need for an external partner to support the peace process, in which India will also play an important role. So, India should not be the main negotiator, but it should help in the peace process. The conflict has to be resolved by the two sides," Dr Koparkar said.
In response to a question, she said, “Everybody is watching the current visit, especially because President Putin has not been travelling internationally much for last four years. He chose India to be one of his destinations. So, it gives an idea how much he is attached to India."
"Now the partnership is beyond just the diplomatic ties. Its something which is foundational, philosophical, historic and traditional. Two countries are taking ties to new heights. So, this is something that has to be watched for. Importantly, they are expanding and diversifying their engagements," she said.
India's Russia ties not intended to invite West anger
Former Indian ambassador to the United States, Meera Shankar, while referring to the Russian President's visit to India, said, "It’s reassuring that the relationship between India and Russia continues to be strategic."
"There is a Broad-based discussion covering the whole gamut of bilateral relations and the global situation. For India, Russia is a reliable economic partner and strategic partner. For Russia too, India is the same. Russia, too, will be looking to reduce overdependence on China. So, India becomes important for them," she told ETV Bharat.
According to Shankar, for India, it’s important to signal to the world that it takes its own decision and is the master of its own destiny as far as its relations with the great powers are concerned.
"I think India’s stress will be to send a signal of a strong strategic partnership with Russia, which is ongoing. Russia has been a reliable partner in the past and will continue to be in future. At the same time, we are signalling that we are not seeking adversarial relations with the West. This visit is not directed against them or any country," she said.
On-Ukraine issue, Shankar said, "Prime Minister Modi emphasised that we are not neutral and on the side of peace. President Putin said Russia is also for peace. The US is accelerating efforts to try and find a solution, a political solution to this conflict. So, if the conflict gets resolved and there is peace with Russia's reintegration into the global economy, then it becomes much easier for India to navigate its relationship with Russia and the US separately."
Former ambassador Surendra Kumar told ETV Bharat, "This is a positive visit. The message is clear that our bilateral relation stands on their own legs. India cannot allow other countries, whether the US or Europe, to dictate terms. Russia stood with us during Operation Sindoor. We can't abandon friends just because somebody is pressuring."
