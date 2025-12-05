ETV Bharat / international

Sanction-Hit Russia Needs To Shed Overdependence On China, Feel Experts

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Welcoming the bilateral agreements between India and Russia at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here on Friday, experts said for Russia, its necessary be close with India because they have become over dependent on China in last couple years due to the 'sanctions' imposed by Western nations, in the wake of Ukraine conflict.

According to them, Putin's visit to India shows the degree of his close intimacy with India, as both nations are expanding and diversifying their engagements. Earlier this afternoon, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House here, reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between both countries.

Notably, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership between India and Russia, established during the first state visit of Putin to India in October 2000.

Both leaders emphasised the special nature of this long-standing and time-tested relationship, which is characterised by mutual trust, respect for each other’s core national interests and strategic convergence. They underscored that, as major powers with shared responsibilities, this important relationship continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability that should be ensured on the basis of equal and indivisible security.



'India and Russia all-weather allies'

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rashmini Koparkar, assistant professor (faculty) Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, School of International Studies of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said, “India and Russia have always been partners. Russia has been our 'all-weather ally' and they have stood by us in our hard times. They have helped us during 'Operation Sindoor'. It's almost like a 'hardrock' friendship."

She asserted now it's the time to take the friendship to the next level, adding this is the time for opening new areas, new vistas.

Referring to the joint statement issued by PM Modi and Russian President Putin, Koparkar said, "There is a lot of emphasis on 'economic cooperation and trade, which has been a very weak link in our relationship. Now, they have signed a 'Vision 2030 document' and pledged to increase trade by $100 billion. So, the focus is on diversifying the trade and also to make it sustainable. So, this is going to be key."

She continued, “There is an emphasis on connectivity between both nations. There is a push for pharmaceuticals within Russia. So, now there will be a joint production of pharmaceutical products in Russia. There is also focus on critical minerals and diversified supply chains, apart from oil and gas which is a very usual stuff.”

Koparkar said there is also an emphasis on people-to-people relations between both the two countries. "There is also a focus on strengthening cultural relations. We are now going to provide a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day Group Tourist Visa for Russian citizens. They are also going to increase the exchange of students, scholars and sportspersons. Vocational training and skilling is a thrust area. There is an emphasis on engaging the youth," she said.

Koparkar further said, "To take this relationship forward, you have to go out of your capitals so that other regions are also covered. Now, Indian engagements are already there in various Russian cities. We have opened two new consulates. There is a thrust to engage business people, youth and students because they are unofficial ambassadors of our culture."

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she said, "India has emerged as an important pole in the last few years. So, we are not going to be bullied or pressured any more. We want equidistant relations with all important players. We don't want to go away from the United States. We want a relationship with them, but we don't want to get pressured by them."

"Getting closer to the US doesn't mean going away from Russia. Our partnership with Russia is going to be the same. Secondly, for Russia as well, it is very important to be close with India, to counterbalance China, because Moscow has become overdependent on China in the last couple of years because of the 'sanctions'. Naturally, Russia also doesn't want that," Koparkar said.