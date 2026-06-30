ETV Bharat / international

San Francisco Archdiocese Announces $395 Mn Sexual Abuse Settlement

FILE - Parishioners attend a service at St. Mary's Cathedral, the mother church of the archdiocese in San Francisco, on April 2, 2010. ( AP )

Los Angeles: The San Francisco archdiocese announced a $395 million settlement on Monday with more than 500 people who say clergy in the California jurisdiction sexually abused them, in many cases as minors.

Many of the cases go back decades, and the statute of limitations had expired, but California passed a law giving complainants an extra three-year window from early 2020 to the end of 2022 to seek charges. The settlement must still be approved by an association of abuse victims and a judge.

The archdiocese also agreed to devise a 14-point reform plan designed in part to protect children from sexual abuse by clergy. The settlement marked the latest case of the Catholic Church making amends around the world in recent decades for sexual abuse of minors by its clergy.

Under the deal announced Monday, the archdiocese in the northern California city will be required to turn over internal church records to an independent consultant for a report on abuses that were committed. It will be published on the archdiocese website, said Jeff Anderson, a lawyer for many of the plaintiffs.