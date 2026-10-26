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Samosa Caucus Unwrapped: Know The Indian-Americans Fighting 2026 US Midterm Elections

New Delhi: The November 3 midterm elections in the US are shaping up to be an important test of the political representation of Indian Americans, a community that has steadily expanded its presence in American public life, from technology and business to state legislatures and the US Congress.

The elections will be particularly significant for the so-called Samosa Caucus, an informal name given to Indian-American members of the House of Representatives. All six members of the outgoing group are Democrats, but two of them will not return to the House following the 2026 elections: Raja Krishnamoorthi lost the Democratic primary for the US Senate in Illinois, while Shri Thanedar was defeated in his Democratic congressional primary in Michigan.

A person wears pins from past rallies of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Oct. 25. (AP)

The immediate contest is therefore not simply about maintaining representation. It is also about whether the community can expand its presence in Congress, whether candidates of Indian origin can win in districts with different political and demographic profiles, and whether Indian-American politicians can build electoral coalitions that extend beyond their ethnic communities.

The most consequential contests involve Democratic incumbents Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam, along with Democratic challengers Amish Shah in Arizona and Pia Dandiya in Florida. Indian-American Republicans Ritesh Tandon and Nirav Sheth are also contesting Congressional seats against Democratic incumbents.

Ro Khanna (California's 17th Congressional District): Khanna, a Democratic candidate, is seeking another term in the Silicon Valley-area district, a centre of the US technology industry. First elected to the House in 2016, he has developed a national profile through his work on technology policy, manufacturing, economic inequality and campaign-finance reform.

Ro Khanna (Congress.gov)

He faces Republican Ritesh Tandon, making this one of the contests in which two candidates of Indian origin are competing for the same seat. The district’s political composition generally favours Democrats, giving Khanna an advantage, although the campaign will still be shaped by turnout and national political sentiment.

Pramila Jayapal (Washington’s 7th Congressional District): Born in Chennai, Jayapal moved to the US at the age of 16 and became one of the most prominent Indian-origin women in American politics. She has represented Washington’s 7th District since 2017 and is known nationally for her progressive positions on healthcare, immigration, workers' rights and social welfare.

Pramila Jayapal (jayapal.house.gov)

Her Republican challenger, Nirav Sheth, is also of Indian origin. The Seattle-area district is strongly Democratic, making Jayapal the clear favourite on the basis of its political alignment. Nevertheless, the contest highlights the ideological diversity within the Indian-American community: shared ancestry does not necessarily translate into shared political priorities.

Ami Bera (California’s 3rd Congressional District): Bera, a physician by profession, has served in Congress since 2013. His election marked an important stage in the consolidation of Indian-American representation in Washington, and he has become one of the community’s longest-serving contemporary members of Congress.

Ami Bera (Bera.house.gov)

His political experience, established constituency and background in medicine give him a profile distinct from that of newer candidates seeking their first congressional seats. He is seeking re-election as Democrats attempt to preserve their representation in the House and challenge Republican control of Congress.

Suhas Subramanyam (Virginia’s 10th Congressional District): Subramanyam entered the House in 2025 after building his career in Virginia politics. Before Congress, he served in the Virginia General Assembly and worked in the Obama administration, giving him experience in both state-level politics and federal policymaking.

Suhas Subramanyam (X@SuhasforVA)

He is seeking a second term against Republican Dave Beckwith, a US Air Force veteran. The Northern Virginia district has a Democratic-leaning electorate, but the result will also be influenced by concerns about the economy, federal employment, public services and the national political climate.

Amish Shah (Arizona’s 1st Congressional District): Shah, an emergency-medicine physician and former Arizona state legislator, is the Democratic nominee in one of the most closely watched congressional contests involving an Indian-American candidate. He previously contested the district in 2024 and lost to Republican David Schweikert.

Amish Shah (X@DrAmishShah)

In 2026, Shah faces Republican Jay Feely, a former professional American football player who has also worked as a broadcaster. Shah’s medical background and experience in state politics provide a foundation for his campaign, while healthcare costs, affordability and the national political environment are among the issues likely to matter to voters.

The race has been rated differently by major election forecasters, ranging from a Democratic-leaning contest to a toss-up. A victory would give the Samosa Caucus a potential replacement for one of the departing members and could make Shah one of the key Indian-American voices in the next House.

Pia Dandiya (Florida’s 22nd Congressional District): Dandiya is seeking to become the first Indian-American to represent Florida in the US Congress. Born and raised in Palm Beach County to parents who immigrated from India, she brings experience in education, public administration and technology.

Piya Dandiya (piaforcongress.com)

She began her career as a teacher and later became a school principal in New York. She subsequently served as a White House Fellow, working with the Domestic Policy Council and the US Department of Education, before joining Apple in a role involving technology and public services.

Her campaign centres on making life more affordable, including addressing housing, property insurance and healthcare costs, improving public education and challenging the influence of powerful corporate interests in Washington.

Dandiya faces Republican businessman and Marine Corps veteran Casey Askar in an open-seat contest. The district’s Republican-leaning political profile makes the race particularly difficult, despite its classification as competitive by some forecasters. A win would mark a historic breakthrough for Indian-American representation in Florida.

Indian-American Republicans challenging Democratic incumbents

The 2026 elections also demonstrate that Indian-American political representation is no longer confined to the Democratic Party. Several Republican candidates of Indian origin are seeking congressional seats, although their chances depend heavily on the partisan leanings of their districts.

Ritesh Tandon (California’s 17th Congressional District): Tandon is challenging Ro Khanna in the Silicon Valley-area district. Their contest is notable because it pits two Indian-origin candidates with opposing party affiliations against each other.

Ritesh Tandon (tandonforcongress.com)

Khanna’s established position and the district’s Democratic lean make Tandon’s task difficult. His candidacy nevertheless illustrates how candidates of Indian origin are participating across the American political spectrum rather than forming a unified ethnic voting bloc.

Nirav Sheth (Washington’s 7th Congressional District): Sheth is challenging Pramila Jayapal, a prominent progressive Democrat, in the Seattle-area district. The race offers another example of Indian-American candidates taking different approaches to taxation, public spending, healthcare and the role of government.

Given the district’s strong Democratic orientation, Jayapal is substantially better positioned electorally. Sheth’s candidacy is nonetheless relevant to the wider evolution of Indian-American participation in Republican politics.

Nirav Sheth (X@_NiravSheth_)

Other Indian-origin Republicans are also seeking congressional office. Among them is Mahesh Ganorkar, who is challenging Democratic Representative Valerie Foushee in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. That district is considered safely Democratic, making it a difficult route to an additional Indian-American Republican seat in the House.