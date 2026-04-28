ETV Bharat / international

Safe, Unimpeded Maritime Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz Should Be Restored At The Earliest: India At UNSC

United Nations: Amid the West Asia crisis, India has urged restoration of safe and unimpeded maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz at the earliest while expressing concern about safety of its seafarers, stressing that any “purported closure” of vital waterways has direct consequences for the global economy.

Addressing the UN Security Council open debate on ‘The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain’ on Monday, Chargé d'affaires at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, stressed that India sees maritime security and the protection of waterways as essential to global security and economic prosperity.

“As a major trading nation, India strongly deplores the recent targeting of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the endangerment of innocent civilian crew members. Such actions have resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of Indian seafarers and are unacceptable,” Patel said during the debate held under the Council Presidency of Bahrain.

India reiterated that freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz must be fully respected in accordance with international law and urged that safe and unimpeded maritime passage be restored at the earliest.

India is among the top three seafarer-supplying nations, contributing approximately 13 per cent of the global seafaring workforce.

“India remains deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of its seafarers. Any disruption, obstruction or purported closure of vital waterways has direct consequences for global economy, energy and humanitarian supply chains,” Patel said.

She added that the safety and welfare of seafarers, the security of international shipping, energy supply chains that sustain nations and humanitarian supply chains that ensure the survival and welfare of seafarers must remain paramount. “India aims to maintain secure waterways for the long-term global peace and inclusive growth,” she said.

Amid the West Asia conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said last month that eight Indian nationals have lost their lives while one remained missing in “various incidents” in the region.

India emphasised that the main concerns to be immediately addressed are the safety of navigation, continuance of supply chains with specific emphasis on humanitarian supply chains, enhancement of maritime situational awareness and facilitating communication for seafarers, whether directly or indirectly.

Patel noted that India has submitted recommendations to alleviate the situation and contribute to the safety of waterways and seafarers, including a 24/7 helpline set up by the country’s Directorate General of Shipping for seafarers, irrespective of nationality, which as on date, has received close to 7500 calls and more than 15,000 emails.