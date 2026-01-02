ETV Bharat / international

'SAARC Spirit Alive' As South Asia Shares Bangladesh's Grief At Zia's Funeral: Yunus

Dhaka: Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the "SAARC spirit is alive", underlining that South Asian nations came together to share the country's "grief and sorrow" at the funeral of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. Top leaders from across South Asia, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, attended Zia's funeral in Dhaka on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on social media, the Chief Adviser's office said Yunus was "deeply moved" by the respect shown by SAARC member states for the three-time prime minister and the world's second female Muslim head of government. During meetings with visiting South Asian leaders, Yunus repeatedly emphasised the need to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), it said.

“We witnessed a true SAARC spirit at the funeral yesterday. The SAARC spirit is still alive,” he said during his meeting with Maldives Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development Ali Haider Ahmed. During his meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Yunus said SAARC was "in action" on Wednesday.

"We shared our grief and sorrow together,” he told Herath. The regional grouping comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Yunus also recalled his attempt to convene an informal gathering of SAARC leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.