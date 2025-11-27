ETV Bharat / international

S Africa Not To Receive Invitation To G20 Summit To Be Hosted In Miami In 2026: Trump

New York/Washington: South Africa will not receive an invitation to attend the G20 Summit to be hosted under the US Presidency in Florida next year, President Donald Trump said as he described the country as not being “worthy” of membership anywhere.

The US takes over the Presidency of the G20 from South Africa and will head the grouping from December 1, 2025, through November 30, 2026. “The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific human right abuses endured by Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Wednesday.

He said South Africa has “demonstrated" to the world “they are not a country worthy of membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

“At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our US Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony. Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will not be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” Trump said.

South Africa assumed the year-long G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024. It hosted the grouping’s leaders for a summit meeting in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, the first time that the G20 Summit was held on African soil.

Trump has previously said that he will host the G20 leaders for the 2026 summit at his golf club near Miami. Trump did not travel to Johannesburg for the Summit and had said that no US Government Official would attend as long as the human rights abuses continued.

Trump accused South Africa of “killing” white people and slammed the country for refusing to hand over the G20 Presidency to a senior American representative from the US Embassy.

“To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them. Perhaps, worst of all, the soon to be out of business New York Times and the Fake News Media won’t issue a word against this genocide,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted the “regrettable” statement by Trump on his country’s participation in the 2026 G20 meetings.