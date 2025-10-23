ETV Bharat / international

Russia’s Response To Ukrainian Strikes With Western Weapons Will Be Overwhelming: Putin

Putin was responding to reporters on the cancellation of the Budapest summit and fresh sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil corporations.

Russia’s Response To Ukrainian Strikes With Western Weapons Will Be Overwhelming: Putin
Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 23, 2025 at 11:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Moscow: If Ukraine is given long-range weapons like Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike deep inside Russia, Moscow’s response will be “overwhelming, stunning”, President Vladimir Putin said in his televised remarks on the sidelines of the XVII Congress of the Russian Geographical Society here on Thursday.

Putin was responding to reporters on the cancellation of the Budapest summit and fresh sanctions on Russia’s two biggest oil corporations, and the possibility of Zelensky getting long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian territory.

He described the latest sanctions as yet another attempt to pressure Russia. “Not a single self-respecting nation can bow to outside pressure, especially a nation like Russia,” Putin said, reminding that most of the American sanctions on Russia were imposed in Trump’s first term in office.

Putin said it was Trump who proposed a meeting in Budapest during their phone conversation on October 16, “we presume that it is not cancellation but postponement”.

“We believe a dialogue is better than a dispute, a war,” Putin said, indicating behind-the-scenes contacts are being maintained by both sides. He warned that US sanctions on Russian crude will hit back American consumers, who will feel the pinch with skyrocketing global oil prices, as a crucial vote (series of elections from congress to gubernatorial polls) awaits Trump.

TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAIEN WAR
VLADIMIR PUTIN
PUTIN ON RUSSIAS RESPONSE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.