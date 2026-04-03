ETV Bharat / international

Russian Su-30 Crashes In Crimea, Pilots Safe

The crew was evacuated safely by the rescue team, and both pilots ejected safely from the jet. The incident happened during a routine training flight

RUSSIA FIGHTER JET CRASH
FILE - Russian Su-30 fighter jet (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Moscow: A Su-30 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force crashed in ‌Crimea on Friday during a routine training flight, according to media reports. Both pilots ejected safely from the jet, which was unarmed.

"The crew safely bailed out and were evacuated by the ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots' lives," the RBC business portal reported, quoting a press release issued by the defence ministry.

The Su-30, a highly potent multi-role fighter, was unarmed during the training flight and was flying without ammunition. The defence ministry, however, did not provide a possible cause or other circumstances of the crash.

On the evening of March 31, an An-26 military transport plane crashed in Crimea, killing seven crew members and 22 passengers on board. According to RIA Novosti, the An-26 "crashed into a cliff, a technical malfunction was identified as the preliminary cause of the crash.

Also Read

Russian Military Plane Crashes In Annexed Crimea, Killing 29 People On Board

TAGGED:

RUSSIA FIGHTER JET SU 30
RUSSIAN AEROSPACE FORCE
RUSSIA FIGHTER JET CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.