Russian Su-30 Crashes In Crimea, Pilots Safe
The crew was evacuated safely by the rescue team, and both pilots ejected safely from the jet. The incident happened during a routine training flight
By PTI
Published : April 3, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Moscow: A Su-30 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force crashed in Crimea on Friday during a routine training flight, according to media reports. Both pilots ejected safely from the jet, which was unarmed.
"The crew safely bailed out and were evacuated by the ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots' lives," the RBC business portal reported, quoting a press release issued by the defence ministry.
The Su-30, a highly potent multi-role fighter, was unarmed during the training flight and was flying without ammunition. The defence ministry, however, did not provide a possible cause or other circumstances of the crash.
On the evening of March 31, an An-26 military transport plane crashed in Crimea, killing seven crew members and 22 passengers on board. According to RIA Novosti, the An-26 "crashed into a cliff, a technical malfunction was identified as the preliminary cause of the crash.
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