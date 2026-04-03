ETV Bharat / international

Russian Su-30 Crashes In Crimea, Pilots Safe

Moscow: A Su-30 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Force crashed in ‌Crimea on Friday during a routine training flight, according to media reports. Both pilots ejected safely from the jet, which was unarmed.

"The crew safely bailed out and were evacuated by the ground search and rescue team. There is no threat to the pilots' lives," the RBC business portal reported, quoting a press release issued by the defence ministry.