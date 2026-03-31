Russian Ship Carrying Oil Docks In Cuba, Allowed To Proceed Despite US Energy Blockade
Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying oil, docked at Cuba's Matanzas port, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.
Russian-flagged oil tanker Anatoly Kolodki, right, approaches Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP)
Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Havana: The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin docked Tuesday at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to proceed despite its ongoing energy blockade.
Cubans cheered the ship's arrival since a lack of petroleum has exacerbated a deep economic crisis that has left the population mired in long blackouts and facing a severe shortage of food and medicine.
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