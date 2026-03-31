ETV Bharat / international

Russian Ship Carrying Oil Docks In Cuba, Allowed To Proceed Despite US Energy Blockade

Havana: The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin docked Tuesday at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to proceed despite its ongoing energy blockade.