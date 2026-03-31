ETV Bharat / international

Russian Ship Carrying Oil Docks In Cuba, Allowed To Proceed Despite US Energy Blockade

Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying oil, docked at Cuba's Matanzas port, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.

RUSSIAN SHIP DOCK IN CUBA
Russian-flagged oil tanker Anatoly Kolodki, right, approaches Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : March 31, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Havana: The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin docked Tuesday at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to proceed despite its ongoing energy blockade.

Cubans cheered the ship's arrival since a lack of petroleum has exacerbated a deep economic crisis that has left the population mired in long blackouts and facing a severe shortage of food and medicine.

Also Read

Russia's Lavrov Cautions Against Drawing Gulf Monarchies Into Alien War

TAGGED:

RUSSIAN VESSEL ANATOLY KOLODKIN
IRAN WAR
CUBA PORT MATANZAS
RUSSIAN SHIP DOCK IN CUBA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.