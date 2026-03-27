ETV Bharat / international

'Consequences Are Unpredictable': Russian Prez Putin Compares Gulf War Impact To Covid Pandemic

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said no one, including the perpetrators of the Gulf conflict, can foresee its grave consequences for the world, comparable only to the Covid pandemic.

Addressing the delegates of the congress of the powerful Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), the Russian leader said the escalation of the conflict incited by the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran has jeopardised a wide range of industries, and there’s no telling what further consequences may follow.

"The armed conflict in the Middle East is increasingly impacting the current situation and causing significant disruption to international logistics, manufacturing, and supply chains,” he said.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, which in turn retaliated, spreading the war to the entire Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important choke point for the world's energy supplies.

The strait, a narrow shipping lane that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean, remains effectively closed, bringing to a near halt the transit of hundreds of vessels per day, including container, dry bulk and liquid cargo ships.

According to Putin, entire sectors, specifically those tied to the extraction and processing of hydrocarbons, metals, the production of fertilisers, and many other goods and product categories, have received a shock.