ETV Bharat / international

Putin Proposes 3-Way Summit With Trump And Xi To Negotiate Ukraine Conflict: Report

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month to discuss the Ukraine conflict, aiming to negotiate a peace deal favourable to Moscow, a report says.

The proposal reflects an effort by Putin to capitalise on improving relations with President Trump, a move that has raised concerns in Ukraine and among Washington's European allies, especially the lack of representation from Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sunday.

Citing a former Russian intelligence official who briefed on the matter, the report said that Putin initially raised the idea of a trilateral meeting during an October 9 telephone conversation with Trump.

The same call resulted in an agreement allowing the US to purchase Russian diesel fuel and facilitate its distribution on global markets. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to WSJ that discussions about a possible meeting were underway.

“There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place,” Peskov said, according to the report.

While a senior US official told The Wall Street Journal that Trump has not formally agreed to the summit, the official indicated the US President might be open to the proposal given his push to resolve the war.

Citing sources familiar with the negotiations, the report said that the Kremlin suggested hosting the trilateral talks alongside the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, scheduled for November 18 and 19 in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen.

Sources close to recent discussions between Moscow and Beijing said that Russian diplomats presented the proposal to Chinese officials, who signalled they would not object as long as Trump agreed to participate.

On Sunday, Trump claimed that negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict were making "great progress", while defending his administration's diplomatic approach towards Moscow and accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of failing to secure a better deal two years ago.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described his strategy to strike a deal between the warring nations as a simple one which he said includes ensuring that Russia is not, "foolishly", driven away from the bargaining table. Trump said that the diplomatic process is making great strides, touting that he can sign the document that involves ongoing hostage negotiations "anytime that I want."