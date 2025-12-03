ETV Bharat / international

'Aim to Elevate Cooperation With India': Putin Ahead Of Visit To New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures speaking to journalists after the plenary session of the VTB "Russia Calling" Investment forum in Moscow, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. ( AP )

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow aims to "elevate cooperation" with India and China to a "qualitatively new level."

Putin's remarks come ahead of his visit to India from December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Putin said that the objective of the numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and other sectors is to elevate the ties with Beijing and New Delhi.

"We aim to elevate cooperation with the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India to a qualitatively new level by strengthening its technological component. This is the objective of numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and other sectors," he said.

Putin further said that he has established substantive dialogue on economic issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping and looks to continue the same with PM Modi during his visit.

"We have established a substantive dialogue on economic issues with the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr Xi Jinping. We will also discuss these topics in detail during the upcoming visit to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including increasing imports of Indian goods to our market," he said.