Putin Will Visit India On December 4-5; To Meet PM Modi To Discuss Ties And Global Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel in the same car to the venue of their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, Monday, September 01, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4-5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," an official statement of MEA read.

MEA said Putin's upcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, and set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders will sign trade deals, and "discuss all aspects" of Russian-Indian ties and also touch upon regional and international issues, the Kremlin said in a statement.

As per the schedule, President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour.