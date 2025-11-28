Putin Will Visit India On December 4-5; To Meet PM Modi To Discuss Ties And Global Issues
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "discuss all aspects" of Russian-Indian ties and also touch on regional and international issues.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4-5, 2025, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit," an official statement of MEA read.
MEA said Putin's upcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, and set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
The two leaders will sign trade deals, and "discuss all aspects" of Russian-Indian ties and also touch upon regional and international issues, the Kremlin said in a statement.
As per the schedule, President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour.
News agency IANS quoted Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko as saying to Izvestia that Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Moscow earlier this month, had discussed the linking-up of Russia's Mir and RuPay systems with Indian services when he met President Vladimir Putin. The details were shared on Thursday, November 27, on RT's news site, formerly known as Russia Today, a government-funded and controlled international news television network. According to the RT, Rudenko told the Izvestia that Moscow is hopeful that the countries can agree on the mutual recognition of the Mir and RuPay systems.
"This, of course, would contribute to a greater influx of Russian tourists to India, would help them navigate the country and purchase the services provided by our Indian friends," he said, adding, "We hope that this and other issues will be resolved."
Putin's visit comes at a time when India's ties with the West are strained over its purchases of Russian oil at discounted prices since the start of Moscow's offensive on Ukraine in February 2022. US President Donald Trump slapped 50 percent tariffs on most Indian imports in August, accusing the country of funding Russia's war effort.
Also Read: