ETV Bharat / international

Russian President Putin Pitches Su-57 Stealth Jet To India; Indicates Readiness For Co-Production

St Petersburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered New Delhi Russia's fifth-generation stealth aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-57, and even suggested that the combat jet could be jointly produced in India in line with the strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

For decades, Russia has served as India's primary defence supplier. However, persistent supply chain disruptions and delivery delays stemming from the war in Ukraine have forced New Delhi to aggressively diversify its military procurement strategy.

After a years-long search for a fifth-generation fighter jet, India has launched its ambitious Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely regarded as the nation’s largest indigenous aerospace programme.

In an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI on Thursday night, Putin, delving into various aspects of India-Russia defence and military ties, said Moscow is still keen to involve New Delhi in the Su-57 aircraft programme.

"As for the Su-57, we offered our friends from India to jointly develop this machine, a fifth-generation aircraft. I think it's the best to date. But our Indian friends said, 'well, let's see'," he said, responding to a question from PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi, the only Indian journalist at the interaction.

"In principle, this could have been our (Russia-India) product. We made it independently. And we are ready to work with India. To work and develop. There will be no restrictions whatsoever," he said.

It is learnt that New Delhi has not yet completely closed its doors on the Russian offer, as state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is in touch with the Sukhoi Design Bureau, the manufacturer of the jet, for possible collaboration.

As the aircraft under the AMCA project is unlikely to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) before 2035, the government is considering the procurement of at least two squadrons (around 36) of Su-57s, provided they fulfil the technical specifications.