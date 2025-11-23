ETV Bharat / international

Russian President Putin’s Forthcoming Visit To India Will Be Very Fruitful: Kremlin Aide

The dates will be simultaneously announced in New Delhi and Moscow closer to the visit.

Russian President Putin’s Forthcoming Visit To India Will Be Very Fruitful: Kremlin Aide
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 23, 2025 at 8:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India will be “extremely grand” and "fruitful", Russian State TV said on Sunday quoting Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

“We and the Indian side are actively preparing for the visit and hope it will be fruitful in every sense. It will be an extremely grand (visit) because it’s even called a state visit,” Ushakov said, in an interview to VGTRK Russian State TV’s Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

“The visit provides an opportunity to put into practice the agreement between the prime minister of India and the Russian president that they will meet annually for a thorough discussion on both bilateral affairs and current international issues,” Ushakov said.

According to him the dates will be simultaneously announced in New Delhi and Moscow closer to the visit.

Last Monday while welcoming External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Putin’s New Delhi visit will take place in three weeks. Sources here indicate that the 23rd India-Russia Summit will be held on December 5.

Read More

  1. 'Losing Dignity': Trump Puts Zelenskyy In Tough Spot As Putin Welcomes US Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War
  2. Russian Attack Kills 25 In Ukraine As Zelenskyy Meets Erdogan In Turkey

TAGGED:

RUSSIA
KREMLIN AIDE
YURI USHAKOV
VLADIMIR PUTIN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.