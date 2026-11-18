ETV Bharat / international

Russian Military Transport Plane Crashes In Siberia, killing 19: Defense Ministry

Moscow: A Russian military transport plane crashed in western Siberia on Tuesday, killing all 19 people on board, the Defense Ministry said. Preliminary findings pointed to equipment failure. The An-12 aircraft went down in an unpopulated area near the village of Yagunovo, in the Kemerovo region, about 3,000 kilometers (about 1,860 miles) east of Moscow.

The ministry said all 19 people on board, including the crew, were killed. Air force experts were investigating the cause of the crash. The An-12 typically has a crew of six. The An-12 is a Soviet-built four-engine turboprop transport plane that has been in service since the late 1950s. Over 1,000 were built and some remain in operation in Russia and other nations. (More details are awaited)