Russian General Killed By Bomb Under His Car In Moscow

This image taken from video provided by Investigative Committee of Moscow, Dec. 22, 2025, shows the scene where Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed by an explosive device. ( AP )

Moscow: A Russian general was killed Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in southern Moscow, investigators said. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, died from his injuries, Svetlana Petrenko, official spokesperson for Russia’s Investigative Committee, said.

“Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” Petrenko said. Russian news outlets reported that a car exploded in a parking lot on Moscow's Yaseneva Street with the driver inside at approximately 7 a.m.