ETV Bharat / international

Two Killed, Indian National Among Several Injured As Russian Drones Strike Vessel In Black Sea

New Delhi: At least two people lost their lives and several crew members, including one Indian national, sustained injuries after a Russian drone strike triggered a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea, officials said.

The Indian Embassy in Romania initially stated that there were three Indian nationals among the injured crew members but later clarified that "one of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention."

"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the mission posted on X.

"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," it said.

Following the incident, Ambassador of India to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, spoke with the Indian nationals and confirmed that "all three are in good health".

"Amb @manojifs spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the mission said.

It also said that "all three Indian nationals are safe."

"We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the mission added.