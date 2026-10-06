Two Killed, Indian National Among Several Injured As Russian Drones Strike Vessel In Black Sea
Black Sea is critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:03 AM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
New Delhi: At least two people lost their lives and several crew members, including one Indian national, sustained injuries after a Russian drone strike triggered a fire on a Turkish-owned civilian cargo vessel in the Black Sea, officials said.
The Indian Embassy in Romania initially stated that there were three Indian nationals among the injured crew members but later clarified that "one of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention."
"We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," the mission posted on X.
"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," it said.
We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members. Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @PIB_India @DDNewslive— India in Romania (@eoiromania) October 5, 2026
Following the incident, Ambassador of India to Romania, Manoj Mohapatra, spoke with the Indian nationals and confirmed that "all three are in good health".
"Amb @manojifs spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the mission said.
It also said that "all three Indian nationals are safe."
"We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the mission added.
All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts— India in Romania (@eoiromania) October 5, 2026
However, the nationality of those killed is not immediately known.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said there was a "horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Turkiye."
"Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established," he said.
Zelenskyy said 11 crew members were rescued, one of them injured. He further said that Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea.
"Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help," he posted.
A horrific strike by two Russian drones on a civilian vessel in neutral waters carrying corn and owned by Türkiye. Azerbaijani and Indian citizens were on board. As of now, unfortunately, we know that the ship’s captain was killed. My condolences. The fate of one other person is still being established. Eleven crew members were rescued, one of them injured. Ukraine has repeatedly proposed concrete steps to de-escalate the situation and ensure security in the Black Sea. There have also been relevant proposals from third countries. But Russia consistently chooses terror and sinking civilian vessels instead of normal maritime navigation. Pressure is needed to restore global food security. And everyone who is genuinely interested in this must help.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 5, 2026
The Black Sea is a critical global trade choke point facing severe disruption due to escalating attacks on commercial shipping and port infrastructure from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Just a day before, a 52-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical warehouse belonging to Indian owners was killed in a Russian strike in Ukraine’s Sumy.
On Sunday, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has moved beyond advocacy and stepped up its efforts in recent months to resolve the Ukraine conflict by engaging in conversations with both Kyiv and Moscow. Jaishankar's comments at an event came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict.
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