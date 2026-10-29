ETV Bharat / international

Aid Mission Set To Enter Oleshky As Localized Russia-Ukraine Truce Holds For Third Day

A residential building is seen damaged in Russian attacks during a local ceasefire related to a humanitarian aid mission in Oleshky, in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 ( AP )

Kherson, Ukraine: Humanitarian aid is poised to roll into the stricken city of Oleshky on Friday, a Ukrainian official said, as a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine stretched into a third day and military units cleared away landmines.

Moscow and Kyiv have observed the truce in and around the devastated southern Ukrainian city since Tuesday, despite remaining locked in war since Russia's all-out invasion of its neighbor more than 4 ½ years ago. Previous efforts to secure ceasefires either never worked out or the truces quickly fell apart.

But elsewhere, a jet-powered Russian drone hit two passenger trains stopped at a station in Dnipro in central Ukraine, killing at least 14 people and injuring 14 others, including a 40-year-old man whose legs were amputated, officials said.

Also, a Russian cruise missile killed two 15-year-old girls in the northern city of Chernihiv, and three more civilians died when a Russian drone hit an apartment block in the central Ukraine city of Kremenchuk, authorities said. In all, 56 people were injured in the strikes, including 10 children.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said air defenses downed 1,214 Ukrainian drones overnight in one of the largest drone attacks launched by Kyiv. Around half of the drones were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The planned six-day ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky has brought a rare and welcome stillness for civilians in the nearby city of Kherson, which is held by Ukraine and has also been wracked by the war.

The Oleshky ceasefire has held for 54 hours, officials say

Both sides thanked U.S. first lady Melania Trump for what the White House said was her role in helping broker the temporary ceasefire so that food and medical supplies can reach some desperate 2,000 people trapped in Oleshky. Pope Leo XIV also pressed for a truce.

"The ceasefire has been in place for 54 hours now," Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Thursday, adding that aid deliveries were due to begin the following day. "The parties are fully adhering to the agreements, and no violations of the ceasefire have been reported."

His Russian counterpart, Yana Lantratova, confirmed the truce was holding and that Russian engineers are working on demining Oleshky roads.

"Both sides are fully honoring their commitments, and no violations have been recorded," she said. "This allows military personnel to continue clearing roads of mines and to prepare a safe passage for the humanitarian convoy."

Local people will also be able to evacuate, either into Russia or Ukraine, officials say. The mechanics of how that might work were unclear.

Lantratova said she and her team were on their way to Oleshky for the aid delivery, while Lubinets arrived in Belarus and will head to the city from there, as part of an operation that Lantratova said was five months in the making.

People in Kherson go outside as drone danger stops amid truce

In the city of Kherson, growing numbers of people were out on the streets as the truce held.