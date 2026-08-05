ETV Bharat / international

Russian Drone Factory Director Badly Injured In Car Explosion

Moscow: The director of a drone factory in the Ural mountains was badly wounded when his car exploded, Russian news reports said Wednesday.

The state Tass and RIA Novosti agencies said that Vladimir Tkachuk was hospitalized in grave condition following the explosion after his car exploded in Bolshoy Istok just outside Yekaterinburg, about 375 kilometers (233 miles) east of Moscow. It didn’t immediately give details of the explosion or say who could be responsible. There was no immediate comment from the authorities.

Tkachuk headed the Uraldronzavod factory that manufactures Upyr drones for the Russian military. Russian authorities have blamed Kyiv for a series of bombings and other attacks against senior military officials after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

The explosion followed Saturday's deadly bombing at an upscale Moscow restaurant, which the Russian Embassy in Rome blamed on Ukraine, describing it as an attempt to intimidate the Italian community in Russia. It said in a statement Monday that the attack on the Balzi Rossi restaurant killed five and injured 19.