ETV Bharat / international

Death Toll Following Russian Attack On Ukraine's Kyiv Region Rises To 37

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire in a warehouse following a Russian drone attack near Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. ( AP )

Kyiv: At least 37 people have been killed following a Russian attack on the Bucha district, close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, officials said Saturday.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, said that at least 50 residential buildings had been damaged in the attack, which also sparked a large-scale fire that spread to homes and a restaurant.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a warehouse had been struck in the village of Myla “followed by a detonation.” He did not give details on the site, but wrote in the same message that criminal proceedings had been opened on charges of official negligence.

“There are regulations in place – ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas,” Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian leader wrote that a care home for elderly people and people with disabilities and residential buildings were damaged. “More than 370 people have already been evacuated, and the evacuation is ongoing,” he said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi also didn't offer information on the warehouse targeted, but referenced an attack on the Kyiv suburb of Vyshneve earlier in the month, which hit an ammunition depot, killing 22 and triggering large detonations and fires that tore through nearby homes.