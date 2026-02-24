ETV Bharat / international

Russian Agency Claims UK, France Covertly Planning To Transfer Nuclear Weapons To Ukraine

Moscow: A Russian intelligence agency on Tuesday claimed that the UK and France are covertly planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) made this claim in a report it issued on Tuesday as Moscow's military operation in the former Soviet republic of Ukraine entered its fifth year on Tuesday.

Without providing any evidence to support its claims, the agency said: “The British and French realise that their designs imply a gross violation of the international law, first of all the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and carry the risk of destroying the global non-proliferation system.”

“The Westerners’ main efforts are focused on making Kiev’s possession of a nuclear weapon look like it was developed by Ukrainians themselves,” the report added.