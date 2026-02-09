ETV Bharat / international

Russia Will Actively Support BRICS Agenda Presented By Indian Chair: Lavrov

Moscow: Russia will actively support India's chairmanship of BRICS with its current agenda, which is "modern, highly relevant" with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and energy security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. India formally assumed on January 1, 2026, the chairmanship of BRICS, a 10-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with five new members.

“India’s chairmanship, in my view, presents a modern, highly relevant agenda that addresses today’s challenges while preparing for the future. We will actively support it,” Lavrov said in an interview with TV BRICS International Network ahead of Russian Diplomats’ Day, marked on February 10. The foreign minister said that India places particular emphasis on counter-terrorism, which remains highly relevant.

“Terrorist activities are observed in Afghanistan, along its borders, and along the India–Pakistan–Afghanistan corridor, as well as in other hotspots…," he said.

"This priority is particularly significant for us, especially as we actively work with India in the UN to advance a global counter-terrorism convention, which is already drafted, although consensus has not yet been reached,” Lavrov said. He added that India's chairmanship also prioritises issues of food and energy security.

“Energy security will be particularly important in the context of actions taken by the Trump administration in the global energy sector. These are practical matters with tangible implications,” Lavrov said.

“India also emphasises ICT (Information and Communication Technology) security, which we actively support. In the shortly, India will host an artificial intelligence summit, to which Russia is invited, and we are actively contributing to the agenda," he said.

"This is significant, as norms regulating AI use between states, and AI applications by individual states, are only now being established," he added.