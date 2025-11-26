ETV Bharat / international

Russia Welcomes 'Aspects' Of New US Plan To End Ukraine War

Moscow: Russia has seen the latest copy of a draft US plan to end the Ukraine war and views some of it positively, but wants a discussion about the other parts, the Kremlin said Wednesday. In comments to a Russian state TV reporter, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the new draft required "truly serious analysis" and that Russia had not yet discussed it with anyone.

The plan has not yet been published. US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it was a "fine-tuned" version of an earlier 28-point plan that Kyiv and Europe had rejected, and that he was sending officials to meet with both sides in the hopes of finalising it.

Ushakov said of the plan on Wednesday: "Some aspects can be viewed positively, but many require special discussions among experts." The original plan, widely criticised in Europe as heeding Moscow's demands, would have seen Ukraine withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and the US de facto recognise the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as Russian.

Ukraine said later it had reached an "understanding" with the US and that the two sides had pared back some of the points Kyiv disagreed with following talks in Geneva. It is not clear which points were removed and which remain, and deep differences remain in Russia and Ukraine's negotiating positions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military assault on Ukraine in February 2022 -- calling it a "special military operation". Kyiv and its European allies say the war, the largest and deadliest on European soil since World War II, is an unprovoked and illegal land grab that has resulted in a tidal wave of violence and destruction.

Tens of thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed since the war began, while millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes.