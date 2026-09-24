ETV Bharat / international

Russia Uses Citizens Of India, 46 Other Countries In Its War Against Ukraine: Zelenskyy Tells UN

United Nations: Russia uses citizens of India and over 40 other countries to fight in its war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly, urging the countries to not let Russian President Vladimir Putin "drag you into this war."

"...And right now, I want to speak not to Europe. I want to speak to those countries whose people Russia may try to use in another absolutely brutal campaign,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his address at the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

He said Ukraine gets prisoners of war hailing from several nations, not just from North Korea.

“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. In this war, Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, and many, many others. And from time to time, we receive requests to send particular POWs (Prisoners of War) back home,” Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine knows that people from other countries fighting in the war are dying on the battlefield.

“We also see people dying on the battlefield, who are not Russians, people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks.”

Appealing directly to every representative of the 47 countries, he said, “You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin drag you into this war. Do not let Russia put out its fires, cover up its shame, and pay for its madness with the lives of your people. Limit his room to act. Limit his money. Limit his war.”