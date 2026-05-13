ETV Bharat / international

Russia To Fulfil All Agreements On Energy Supply To India: FM Lavrov

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has pledged that agreements on energy supplies to India will be fulfilled despite unfair external competition, as he underlined that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship and there is no scenario in which their paths would diverge.

In an interview with Russia Today-India ahead of his visit to New Delhi this week, Lavrov also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever seen. "I can guarantee that India's interests as they apply to Russian supplies will not suffer. We will do everything to ensure that this unfair and dishonest competition does not damage our agreements,” he said.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia has never failed to fulfil its obligations to India or anyone else when it comes to energy supplies.

"The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is our flagship project. It meets a significant share of India's needs,” he said. "Cooperation on the construction of new power units for this nuclear plant is continuing. Even so, India needs more. We continue supplying hydrocarbons such as gas, oil, and coal."

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is being built in Tamil Nadu with the technical assistance of Russia. The construction began in March 2002. Since February 2016, the first power unit of the Kudankulam NPP has been steadily operating at its design capacity of 1,000 MW. The plant is expected to start operating at full capacity in 2027, according to Russian state media.

Lavrov said Prime Minister Modi is "one of the most energetic leaders the world has ever known." "He possesses great energy and channels it towards extremely important goals such as achieving maximum sovereignty across all spheres: the economy, the military, defence, culture, and the preservation of India's civilisational wealth, which is unmatched by any other country."

Lavrov said the relations between India and Russia are based on friendship and there is no scenario in which their paths would diverge. "There isn’t just one word for these relations. Not because human languages aren’t rich enough, but because it is hard to imagine a relationship so full and deep,” he said while replying to a question.