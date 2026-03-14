ETV Bharat / international

Russia Summons British And French Envoys To Protest Missile Attack

Moscow: Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it had summoned the British and French envoys to protest the use of Stormshadow/Scalp cruise missiles in the Ukrainian attack on the western city of Bryansk on Tuesday that killed and injured several civilians.

"On March 13, the British Ambassador to Moscow, Nigel Casey, and the French Ambassador to Moscow, Nicolas de Riviere, were summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said.

"They were presented with a strong protest regarding the March 10 attack on Bryansk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using cruise missiles produced by the joint French-British concern MBDA,” it added. The two envoys were told about their countries' involvement in the missile strike, which was qualified as a cross-border ‘terrorist’ attack.

“It is clear to us that the missile attack on Bryansk would not have been possible without the involvement of British and French specialists, as well as without the transfer of intelligence to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv," the ministry said.

It cautioned that if London and Paris continue to be involved in the Kyiv regime's war crimes, these European capitals will bear responsibility for the destructive consequences of the armed conflict and the escalation of tensions. It was also stated that Moscow views the strike on Bryansk as a deliberate provocation aimed at undermining the intensified efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis.