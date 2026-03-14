Russia Summons British And French Envoys To Protest Missile Attack
The two envoys were told about their countries' involvement in the missile strike, which was qualified as a cross-border ‘terrorist’ attack.
By PTI
Published : March 14, 2026 at 8:40 AM IST
Moscow: Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday said it had summoned the British and French envoys to protest the use of Stormshadow/Scalp cruise missiles in the Ukrainian attack on the western city of Bryansk on Tuesday that killed and injured several civilians.
"On March 13, the British Ambassador to Moscow, Nigel Casey, and the French Ambassador to Moscow, Nicolas de Riviere, were summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the ministry said.
"They were presented with a strong protest regarding the March 10 attack on Bryansk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using cruise missiles produced by the joint French-British concern MBDA,” it added. The two envoys were told about their countries' involvement in the missile strike, which was qualified as a cross-border ‘terrorist’ attack.
“It is clear to us that the missile attack on Bryansk would not have been possible without the involvement of British and French specialists, as well as without the transfer of intelligence to the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv," the ministry said.
It cautioned that if London and Paris continue to be involved in the Kyiv regime's war crimes, these European capitals will bear responsibility for the destructive consequences of the armed conflict and the escalation of tensions. It was also stated that Moscow views the strike on Bryansk as a deliberate provocation aimed at undermining the intensified efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukrainian crisis.
"The British and French sides are called upon to renounce these inhumane actions in their quest to enhance their political profile and return the 'Ukrainian project' they sponsor to the forefront of the international agenda amid the current escalation in the Middle East," the statement said.
Russia demanded that the UK and France issue a clear public response with a strong and unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bryansk. "Failure to do so will be considered solidarity with terrorist methods, shameful for countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council," the ministry said.
At least 7 Anglo-French Stormshadow cruise missiles hit Bryansk city on Tuesday. In a rare angry reaction aired on Channel 1 TV, a ruling party's Duma member, Alexander Borodai, called for bombing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office in Kyiv.
"Zelenskyy may be hidden in a bunker, but we should bomb his Bankova Street office with hundreds of clerks running his war machine,” Duma deputy Borodai said.
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