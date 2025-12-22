ETV Bharat / international

Russia's Su-57 Makes Maiden Flight With New-Generation Engine

Moscow: Russia's fifth-generation stealth fighter Su-57 has completed its maiden flight powered by a new-generation engine, state-owned aerospace company United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Monday. In a press release posted on its corporate website, the UAC said flight tests of the Izdeliye 177 engine have begun as part of the Su-57 aircraft system in cooperation with the United Engine Corporation, a subsidiary of the state-run Rostec group.

"Specialists from the United Aircraft Corporation and the United Engine Corporation have begun flight testing the Izdeliye 177 engine as part of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft system,” the release said.

The advanced engine, developed specifically for the Su-57, is designed to deliver increased thrust and improved flight performance. Russia has claimed the Su-57 to be the only combat-proven fifth-generation fighter, citing its operational use in Syria and Ukraine.

“Honoured test pilot Roman Kondratyev took the aircraft into the air. The flight proceeded as planned, and the new engine performed reliably,” the release said, without divulging further details.