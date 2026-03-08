ETV Bharat / international

Russia Sits Back As The Iran War Escalates, Expecting Long-Term Gains

FILE - In this picture released by the official website of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other on July 19, 2022, during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. ( AP )

Moscow: As U.S. and Israeli missiles and bombs rain on Iran, Russia has responded with words of indignation but no visible action to support its Middle Eastern ally. That cautious stance is driven by President Vladimir Putin's focus on Ukraine and his apparent hope that the Iran war will play into Moscow’s hands by boosting its oil revenues and eroding Western support for Kyiv.

Putin sent his condolences to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, condemning the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last weekend as a “cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

While Moscow’s failure to help another ally after the 2024 ouster of former Syrian ruler Bashar Assad and January's U.S. arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro highlighted the limits to its influence, the Kremlin expects to reap benefits from the Iran war.

Russia already is profiting from a surge in energy prices over the war's disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and damage to energy facilities in Gulf countries. If hostilities escalate, a continued windfall would help fill Moscow's coffers to finance military operations in Ukraine and patch the budget deficit. The Kremlin also hopes the Iran war will distract global attention from Ukraine, deplete Western arsenals and force the U.S. and its NATO allies to reduce military support for Kyiv.

A swift Russian rebuke

Hours after the war began Feb. 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran as a “deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent U.N. member state, in direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law.”

A week into the war, Putin had a call with Pezeshkian, saying Moscow wants to see a quick end to hostilities. But before that, he had a series of calls with Gulf leaders in an apparent bid to cement ties with the countries that are increasingly important for Moscow as part of the OPEC+ grouping controlling global oil prices and key trade partners helping bypass Western sanctions.

The Kremlin said Putin will convey to Tehran the Gulf leaders’ “deep concern about the strikes on their infrastructure” and “make every effort to facilitate at least minor easing of tensions.”

In a subsequent call with his Iranian counterpart, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “underscored the priority of ensuring the safety of civilians and protecting civilian infrastructure in all the countries of the region.”

Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian politics who heads the Mayak Intelligence consultancy, noted that “Russia has actually been quite an effective operator within the Middle East.” He said that as the war escalates, many regional powers may have reason "to look a little bit more to Moscow.”

Uneasy partners

While Moscow and Tehran signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership” treaty in January 2025, their relationship had a troubled past and remained tinged with rivalry. Even though Russia and Iran shared opposition to the Western-led “rules-based order,“ “Iran was always something of a strategic frenemy” to Russia, Galeotti said in a recent podcast.

Tensions ran high between Moscow and Tehran during the Cold War, when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was a staunch U.S. ally. When Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution, branding the U.S. as the “Great Satan,” he labeled the Soviet Union as the “Lesser Satan.”

Russia-Iran ties warmed quickly after the USSR’s 1991 breakup as Moscow became an important trade partner and helped build Iran’s first nuclear power plant in Bushehr. When Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, Russia and Iran pooled efforts to shore up Assad’s government but failed to prevent the swift collapse of his rule in December 2024.

After Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Tehran provided Russia with Shahed drones and later licensed their production in Russia. But even as it has built ties with Iran, Russia also has remained friendly with Israel, angering many in the Iranian leadership who were suspicious of Moscow’s intentions.