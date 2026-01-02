ETV Bharat / international

Russia Shares Evidence With US After Alleged Drone Attack On Putin's Novgorod Residence

Moscow: Days after Russia alleged that Ukraine targeted President Vladimir Putin's official residence in a drone attack, Russian authorities on Thursday said they had shared what they described as evidence related to the incident with the United States, Anadolu Agency reported. The drone strike earlier this week targeted the presidential residence located in the Novgorod region. Moscow has blamed Ukraine for the attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry released a video on Telegram showing a meeting between Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, and a representative from the US military attache office in Moscow. The meeting was held to present materials that Russia claims are linked to the alleged drone strike.

"I am Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia. I have invited you for an important matter. I would like to inform you that we have found the debris of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in this attack," Kostyukov said while opening the meeting, as seen in the video.

During the meeting, Kostyukov displayed a device which he said was recovered from one of the drones. He claimed that several drones shot down during the incident had their navigation systems largely intact.

"In several of these drones, the navigation systems are well-preserved and technically functional. The decoding of the content of the memory of the navigation controllers of these drones, carried out by specialists of the Russian special services, unequivocally and accurately confirmed that the target of the attack was the complex of buildings of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region," he said, quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Kostyukov later handed over the device to the US military representative, he said, "We want to hand over this controller and the description of this controller made by our specialists to you. We believe that this step will help to remove all questions and contribute to the establishment of the truth."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said that Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack involving 91 drones on the night of December 29. He claimed all drones were intercepted and destroyed, and that there were no casualties or damage reported from falling debris, TASS reported.

According to TASS, Lavrov confirmed that all drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, with no casualties or property damage reported. He also warned that Moscow will respond to the attack and that the timing and targets of Russia's retaliatory measures have already been determined.