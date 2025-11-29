ETV Bharat / international

Russia Set To Ratify Key Military Pact RELOS With India Ahead Of Putin's State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China ( ANI )

New Delhi: The lower house of the Russian Parliament is set to ratify a crucial military pact with India to strengthen cooperation in the military sphere ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit.

The 'Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS)' pact was signed on February 18, 2025, in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and the erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. It was aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the two strategic partners.

Russia's official news agency TASS reported that the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, has uploaded the RELOS in its ratification database along with the Russian government’s note and said that “the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere”.

The RELOS agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief and other operations. According to local defence sources, RELOS will enhance military cooperation by simplifying procedures for joint activities, including exercises and disaster relief.

Agreements of this kind expand the geographic opportunities for peacetime operations for both participating parties. It is possible that the provisions of this agreement will apply to joint exercises in the Arctic, as India ships LNG from the Yamal Peninsula, Izvestia daily noted at the time of its signing.

The Indian Navy’s Talwar class frigates as well as INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier are equipped to sail in freezing climate of Arctic can use the Russian naval bases for logistic support, while the Russian Navy can use Indian facilities to boost its presence to offset Chinese and other outside countries presence in the Indian Ocean Region, experts believe.

Putin will be in India for a two-day visit from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the trade and defence spheres to further solidify the bilateral strategic ties.