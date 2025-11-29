Russia Set To Ratify Key Military Pact RELOS With India Ahead Of Putin's State Visit
The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) between the two countries is designed to enhance coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief and other operations.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 6:54 AM IST
New Delhi: The lower house of the Russian Parliament is set to ratify a crucial military pact with India to strengthen cooperation in the military sphere ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit on December 4-5 for the 23rd bilateral summit.
The 'Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS)' pact was signed on February 18, 2025, in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and the erstwhile Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. It was aimed at enhancing military cooperation between the two strategic partners.
Russia's official news agency TASS reported that the State Duma, the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia, has uploaded the RELOS in its ratification database along with the Russian government’s note and said that “the Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere”.
The RELOS agreement aims to streamline coordination for joint military exercises, disaster relief and other operations. According to local defence sources, RELOS will enhance military cooperation by simplifying procedures for joint activities, including exercises and disaster relief.
Agreements of this kind expand the geographic opportunities for peacetime operations for both participating parties. It is possible that the provisions of this agreement will apply to joint exercises in the Arctic, as India ships LNG from the Yamal Peninsula, Izvestia daily noted at the time of its signing.
The Indian Navy’s Talwar class frigates as well as INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier are equipped to sail in freezing climate of Arctic can use the Russian naval bases for logistic support, while the Russian Navy can use Indian facilities to boost its presence to offset Chinese and other outside countries presence in the Indian Ocean Region, experts believe.
Putin will be in India for a two-day visit from December 4 to hold annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to produce a plethora of significant outcomes, including in the trade and defence spheres to further solidify the bilateral strategic ties.
The Russian president's trip to India is taking place at a time the India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing the visit, said on Friday that it will set the vision for strengthening the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.
The Kremlin said both sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a "wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements" following the talks between the leaders.
It is learnt that ways to bolster two-way trade using local currencies, taking forward bilateral energy cooperation notwithstanding Western sanctions against Russia, further enhancing defence ties and the Ukraine conflict are likely to dominate the talks.
New Delhi is expected to press for addressing the increasing trade deficit caused by India's procurement of large volumes of Russian crude oil. The two sides are also likely to focus on deepening cooperation in areas of civil nuclear energy.
"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a State visit to India from December 4 to 5 for the 23rd India-Russia annual summit," the MEA said.
