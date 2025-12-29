Russia Says Ukrainian Drones Tried To Attack Putin's Country Residence, Zelensky Denies
Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the drone attack failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed.
Moscow: Russia on Monday said 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin’s country residence in Novgorod region, north of Moscow, a claim denied by Kiev.
In a televised statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the drone attack in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed.
He, however, warned that Russia reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time. Lavrov described the Ukrainian attacks as an attempt to derail peace talks by Kyiv and its allies.
He added that Moscow will change its stance on peace talks with Ukraine, but peace negotiations will continue with the team of US President Donald Trump.
Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.
“Putin told Trump about the attack on the presidential residence in a phone call the two leaders had on Monday. President Trump was shocked,” the Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian TV channels. On the other hand, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called Moscow's claim that Kyiv attacked Russian leader Vladimir Putin's residence with drones a "lie" to justify fresh strikes on Kyiv.
"Another lie from the Russian Federation," Zelensky told journalists. "They're simply preparing the ground to carry out strikes, probably on the capital and probably on government buildings," he said.
"Everyone needs to be alert now, absolutely everyone. A strike on the capital may be carried out, especially since this person (Putin)... said they will choose corresponding targets."
