Russia Says Successfully Tested New Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missile

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces. ( AP )

Moscow: Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, amid Moscow's ongoing Ukraine offensive and uncertainty over a new summit with US leader Donald Trump. "The decisive tests are now complete," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin during a meeting with military officials.

He ordered the preparation of "infrastructure to put this weapon into service in the Russian armed forces." Putin called the missile a "unique creation that no one else in the world possesses", adding that the Burevestnik has "unlimited range". During the last test on October 21, the missile flew for some 15 hours, travelling 14,000 kilometres (8,700 miles), said Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, adding that this was not the upper limit for the weapon.

"The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance," he said. Putin announced the Russian military's development of the missiles in 2018, which he said could evade all defence systems, against the backdrop of a perceived threat from the United States. Seven years later, the announcement of a successful final test comes as Russian forces slowly but steadily gain ground in Ukraine, grinding through Kyiv's defences in costly battles.