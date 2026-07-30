Russia Sanctions Bill Introduces A New Layer Of Irritant In India-US Ties
The bill comes as the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement is stuck in its final stretch.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: As the Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the US inches forward slowly, a fast-tracked US bill threatening 100 per cent tariffs on India, among other countries, for buying Russian oil has added another layer of uncertainty to the relationship.
The US Senate voted to fast-track the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which would allow US President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on the five major buyers of Russian oil, namely India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.
It additionally imposes a 500 per cent tariff on Russian imports to the US and includes sanctions against Iran.
The government has not yet weighed in, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government doesn't comment on speculative reports.
The bill comes even as the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement hangs in the balance, raising uncertainty about the trajectory of trade ties.
India has increased purchases of Russian oil amid disruptions to global oil supply routes caused by the ever-expanding Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
India's crude oil imports from Russia crossed 40 per cent of total imports in May 2026. If the bill becomes law and the Iran conflict remains unresolved, it will hit India's energy security.
"Our dependence on Russian oil has gone up, and so this 100 per cent tariff is going to hit us very badly. If we switch to importing from the US or Venezuela, the cost of transportation will be very high. Then how will we manage inflation? There will be a cascading effect," said Biswajit Dhar, a trade expert and former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
"This is going to be more than an irritant. Trump is really pushing this bill. The Indian economy is going to face huge headwinds."
The legislation still has to go through a couple of steps from being approved in the House of Representatives to getting executive approval.
But at least one US senator, John Thune, has hoped that the bill would pass in the next few days.
"It’s an important bill for this country and for our national security interests, and it’s something that I hope we can proceed with and ultimately pass, get across the finish line here in the next few days.”
The bill is the latest in a series of tariffs announced by the US administration that target Indian interests and complicate economic trade relations.
Trump recently announced a phased generic drug tariff plan under which the US will start imposing 100 per cent tariffs from August 2028, which would jump to 200 per cent in August 2029 to give companies time to move manufacturing to the US.
This is expected to hit the pharma sector given India is the world's largest supplier of generic drugs, supplying about 40 per cent of the US demand for generic medicines.
The US has also imposed a 10 per cent tariff under Section 301 of the Trade Act on India, which is among 60 countries that have faced tariffs for failing to curb imports with forced labour.
The question now is what happens to the first tranche of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, which was first announced in 2025.
The tariffs have complicated the finalisation of the first tranche amid worries in India that other countries would get a better tariff deal, forcing Indian exports to the US to lose the competitive advantage.
The framework of the deal was already finalised in February, but commerce minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that the India-US interim trade agreement would come into operation "as soon as the United States is able to ensure that we get a comparative advantage over our competitors — countries in our neighbourhood, the ASEAN region and other nations with whom we compete."
For Trump, his tariff policy has become the cornerstone of his foreign policy towards allies, partners and rivals. Through his tariff policy, he is seeking to boost American manufacturing, put pressure on countries, reduce trade deficits and bring businesses to manufacture in the US, a key promise to his support base.
The BTA with India would open up a large market for American goods and companies, noted Dhar, which meant Trump, for whom a deal with India would be a big boost, will continue pressing India to conclude the trade agreement.
"Trump's entire trade policy depends on access to large markets like India and China. China has diversified and has no great stakes. Now the only big country that is left is India, and that is his big prize," said Dhar.
"He has to show he has got concessions from India. The next couple of months are going to get worse; he is going to put pressure on India."
For years, India-US ties had enjoyed bipartisan support across multiple presidencies as Washington viewed New Delhi as a bulwark against the growing Chinese influence.
But Mr Trump in his second term has been far more transactional, and used trade as a geopolitical tool to advance the US' economic interests.
While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reached out to India and Trump has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend, tensions remain in ties, noted analysts.
Manoj Joshi, Distinguished Fellow at think tank Observer Research Foundation, contends India's ties with the US are at their lowest right now.
"They are at their lowest, marked by transactionalism. The US has made it clear that it will make no exceptions for friends when it comes to certain policies relating to tariffs and immigration," he said.
"But friction is set to increase if India faces draconian sanctions on account of Russian oil trade."