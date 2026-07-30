ETV Bharat / international

Russia Sanctions Bill Introduces A New Layer Of Irritant In India-US Ties

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. ( AP )

New Delhi: As the Bilateral Trade Agreement between India and the US inches forward slowly, a fast-tracked US bill threatening 100 per cent tariffs on India, among other countries, for buying Russian oil has added another layer of uncertainty to the relationship.

The US Senate voted to fast-track the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which would allow US President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on the five major buyers of Russian oil, namely India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.

It additionally imposes a 500 per cent tariff on Russian imports to the US and includes sanctions against Iran.

The government has not yet weighed in, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said the government doesn't comment on speculative reports.

The bill comes even as the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement hangs in the balance, raising uncertainty about the trajectory of trade ties.

India has increased purchases of Russian oil amid disruptions to global oil supply routes caused by the ever-expanding Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

India's crude oil imports from Russia crossed 40 per cent of total imports in May 2026. If the bill becomes law and the Iran conflict remains unresolved, it will hit India's energy security.

"Our dependence on Russian oil has gone up, and so this 100 per cent tariff is going to hit us very badly. If we switch to importing from the US or Venezuela, the cost of transportation will be very high. Then how will we manage inflation? There will be a cascading effect," said Biswajit Dhar, a trade expert and former professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"This is going to be more than an irritant. Trump is really pushing this bill. The Indian economy is going to face huge headwinds."

The legislation still has to go through a couple of steps from being approved in the House of Representatives to getting executive approval.

But at least one US senator, John Thune, has hoped that the bill would pass in the next few days.

"It’s an important bill for this country and for our national security interests, and it’s something that I hope we can proceed with and ultimately pass, get across the finish line here in the next few days.”

The bill is the latest in a series of tariffs announced by the US administration that target Indian interests and complicate economic trade relations.

Trump recently announced a phased generic drug tariff plan under which the US will start imposing 100 per cent tariffs from August 2028, which would jump to 200 per cent in August 2029 to give companies time to move manufacturing to the US.

This is expected to hit the pharma sector given India is the world's largest supplier of generic drugs, supplying about 40 per cent of the US demand for generic medicines.