ETV Bharat / international

Russia Reports One Of The Biggest Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Its Soil And Annexed Crimea

This photo provided by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev's official telegram channel shows smoke rising from a damaged building after a Ukrainian drone attack outside Moscow on Thursday, June 18, 2026. ( AP )

Moscow: The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday reported intercepting 660 Ukrainian drones overnight over 12 Russian regions, as well as the illegally annexed Crimea, the Azov and the Black Sea. It appeared to be one of the biggest drone attacks on Russian regions and the annexed Crimea since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Ukraine has stepped up its aerial campaign against Russian military installations and energy facilities. Its success has caused fuel shortages and disrupted army supply lines, stalling Moscow's war efforts after more than four years of fighting.

In the Tula region just south of Moscow, a private house was damaged by the attack and a woman was wounded, Tula Gov. Dmitry Milyaev said in an online statement. He also said a power line was damaged and an unspecified industrial facility in the city of Novomoskovsk.