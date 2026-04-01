ETV Bharat / international

Russia Ready To Supply Fertilisers To Global South: Official

Moscow: Russia is ready to supply fertilisers and other agricultural products to countries of the Global South and East, a senior Russian official said on Tuesday. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the West Asia conflict has impacted the global economy.

At a briefing for foreign diplomats here, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said that the closure of the Strait has halted approximately 50 per cent of global fertiliser exports, which could disrupt the sowing season in Asia.

“The escalation of hostilities in the Persian Gulf region has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The logistics and trade-economic architecture, as well as global energy and food security, are on the brink of collapse," Venediktov said.