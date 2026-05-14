ETV Bharat / international

Russia Pummels Kyiv, Killing Seven And Denting Peace Hopes

Emergency Service workers stand next to parts of a projectile that was taken from a damaged residential building, following Russian drone and missile strikes in Kyiv on May 14, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. ( AFP )

Kyiv: Russia pummelled Kyiv for hours early on Thursday, firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in an attack that killed at least seven people and further shredded hopes of a halt to Moscow's grinding invasion.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens wailing out over the city before several hours of thunderous explosions and flashes in the sky sent Kyiv residents running to shelter in metro stations.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 675 attack drones and 56 missiles, mainly at Kyiv, adding its air defence units had downed 652 of the drones and 41 missiles.

"Everything was burning. People were screaming... people were shouting," Andriy, a Kyiv resident still wearing a nightgown and with blood stains on his shirt, told AFP near a collapsed Soviet-era residential building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said 20 sites in the capital were damaged including homes, a school, a vet clinic and other civilian infrastructure.

Seven bodies were pulled from the rubble of a single destroyed residential building -- three men, three women, and a young girl, police said. Another 45 were wounded.

Ballistic challenge

Russian attacks also wounded people in the southern regions of Odesa and Kherson, and in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

"These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end. It is important that partners do not remain silent about this strike," Zelensky said.

Ukraine said it shot down 94 percent of all drones and 73 percent of the missiles fired by Russia.

"The most difficult challenge is defending against ballistic missiles," he said.

A slew of Ukraine's allies, including the United Kingdom, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, the Netherlands, Moldova, and Slovakia condemned the fatal attacks.

"By bombing civilians, Russia demonstrates less its strength than its weakness: it is running out of solutions on the military front and does not know how to end its war of aggression," French President Emmanuel Macron said.