Russia Pummels Kyiv Ahead Of Zelensky's US Visit

Ukrainian firefighters extinguishing a fire in a residential building damaged during Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on December 27, 2025 ( AFP )

Kyiv: Russia pummelled Ukraine's capital Kyiv with drones and missiles on Saturday, killing one woman and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's latest talks with US leader Donald Trump. Zelensky said the attack showed Russia did not want to end its invasion launched in February 2022 that has left tens of thousands dead.

Ahead of the Ukraine president's talks in Florida with Trump on Sunday, Russia said Kyiv and its EU backers were trying to "torpedo" a US-brokered plan to stop the fighting.

On top of the fatality, the barrage of drones and missiles wounded dozens and cut power and heating to hundreds of thousands of Kyiv region residents in freezing temperatures, Ukraine authorities said. Zelensky said some 500 drones and 40 missiles pounded the capital and its surrounding region. He questioned Russia's intentions to end the war.

"Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and 'shaheds' speak for them," he said, referring to the Kinzhal ballistic missiles and the Shahed drones used in Russia's daily strikes.

"They do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world," he added.

AFP reporters heard loud explosions, some accompanied by bright flashes that turned the sky orange, in the attack that lasted for 10 hours. The Russian army said it had targeted infrastructure and energy facilities "used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine", as well as military sites, with hypersonic missiles and drones.