Russia Parliament Ratifies Key Military Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s State Visit

Moscow: Russia’s lower house of parliament, State Duma, on Tuesday ratified a key military pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to New Delhi on December 4-5. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) signed on February 18, between the two governments was sent to Duma last week for ratification by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations," Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of State Duma, said at the plenary session of the house.

The RELOS agreement sets the procedure for sending military formations, warships and military aircraft of Russia to India and vice versa, and the organisation of their mutual logistical support.