Russia Not A Mediator In Resolving Pakistan’s Ties With India, Afghanistan: MFA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the India-Russia Business Forum, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Dec 05, 2025 ( ANI )

Moscow: Russia on Monday said that it is not a mediator in resolving Pakistan’s tensions with India and Afghanistan, adding that it is ready to provide any assistance if requested. The Foreign Ministry has posted answers to several questions received for Sergei Lavrov’s annual press conference on January 20, which could not be given by the Minister due to time constraint.

In response to a question on how Russia see the role of a mediator in reducing tensions in relations between Pakistan, India and Afghanistan? The Russian Foreign Ministry said on its webportal, “Russia does not act as a mediator between the aforementioned states.”

“However, we are always ready to provide any assistance we can in resolving any differences between these countries should they so request,” it added. Moscow has been insisting that Islamabad should resolve its problems in the spirit of the 1972 Simla and 1999 Lahore declarations bilaterally.

In response to the question: How does Russia assess its strategic and economic relations with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of energy, trade, and projects to establish regional connections?

The MFA said that in 2025, a number of important bilateral meetings took place at the leadership level of Russia and Pakistan, including a meeting of President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the SCO summit in China."This density of political contacts undoubtedly reflects the desire of both countries to expand mutually beneficial cooperation," it added.